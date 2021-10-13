TV Best Bets







Filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“Selma,” “Queen Sugar”) is the creator behind this new “social experiment” series, which follows two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world outside their own, by effectively switching lives with each other. At the end of each episode, the two featured families reunite to share the fresh perspectives and eye-opening insights this experience has given them. (TV-PG) 8 p.m. on KHQ.

‘Magnum P.I.’

When a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member’s golf clubs, Magnum, Higgins and Rick (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton) go undercover at an exclusive country club to uncover the truth in the new episode “Texas Wedge.” Meanwhile, Jin’s (recurring guest star Bobby Lee) young niece (guest star Kaylee Hottle, “Godzilla vs. Kong”) asks him to speak at her school, unaware of her uncle’s shady reputation. Kate Flannery (“The Office”) also guest stars. (TV-PG) 9 p.m. on CBS.

‘La Frontera With Pati Jinich’

Mexican-American chef Pati Jinich makes her PBS primetime debut as host of this two-part series, which concludes next week. Jinich, who also holds a master’s degree in Latin-American studies, travels to the U.S.-Mexican border, where countries and cultures come together to create a place that’s all its own. She meets with artists, musicians, athletes and other local figures whose work reflects the blending of American, Mexican and other cultures. These personalities also include the chefs and home cooks who bring these diverse people together around the table. (TV-PG) 9 p.m. on PBS.

‘VOCES on PBS’

Season four opens with “Letters to Eloisa,” filmmaker Adriana Bosch’s documentary that chronicles the tragic story of Cuban writer José Lezama Lima, as related through the haunting letters he wrote to his sister living in exile in Mexico. Weaving together the public and the private, the political and the literary, Bosch’s film reveals how Lezama’s voice was silenced after the publication of his semi-autobiographical book ‘‘Paradiso,’’ which was widely praised but also contained homoerotic scenes that shocked much of the Spanish-speaking world. Alfred Molina provides the voice of Lezama. (TV-14) 10 p.m. on PBS.

‘Day of the Dead’

A tip of the hat to some of filmmaker George A. Romero’s famous horror movies, this new series relates the intense saga of six complete strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. In addition to delivering plenty of satisfying jump-scares, the thriller reminds viewers that all it takes to bring people together is a horde of zombies trying to tear them apart. The cast includes Keenan Tracey (“Bates Motel”), Daniel Doheny (Netflix’s “Brand New Cherry Flavor”), Natalie Malaika (“Fractured”) and Kristy Dinsmore (“Vikings”). (TV-MA) 10 p.m. on SYFY.

‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’

The new episode “Psychics” explores how movies about the ability to read minds both play on the egos of our species and exploit our insecurities about psychic abilities that go wrong. Among the films considered are Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep,” David Cronenberg’s “Scanners,” Brian De Palma’s “The Fury” and Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice,” along with others. Interviews include King, Cate Blanchett, Geena Davis, Bill Hader, Vanessa Hudgens and Quentin Tarantino. (TV-MA) 10 p.m. on AMC.

‘Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s 2014 follow-up to their 2005 hit “Sin City” boasted some of the visual flash of the original, but audiences and critics were underwhelmed by this new series of episodes featuring some of the characters from the earlier film. Dwight McCarthy (Josh Brolin) struggles with inner demons when his former lover Ava Lord (Eva Green) returns seeking his help. The large cast also features Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke and Jessica Alba. 10:02 p.m. on STRZ.