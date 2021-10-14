Music calendar: Tech N9ne, Jimmy Eat World, Chasing Eos and Bridges Home

The Happiness – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Chasing Eos – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Bridges Home – Americana/Celtic/folk. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Jimmy Eat World – Rock. With Taking Back Sunday and the Beaches. Friday, 6 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $37.50 advance; $42.50 day of. (888) 929-7849.

John Daffron – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Pioneer Mother – Country/folk. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

David Larsen and the Larsen Group – Classic and original jazz, blues and funk instrumentals. Friday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

WSU Vocal Extravaganza – Featuring performances from WSU’s Opera Workshop, University Singers and Concert Choir. Directed by Julie Anne Wieck, presenting scenes from Purcell’s “Dido” and “Aeneas,” Menotti’s “The Telephone” and Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress.” Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Whitworth University Presents: Leslie Odom Jr. with the Spokane Symphony (sold out) – Odom is known for his Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.” He will perform two sets with the Spokane Symphony under the direction of music director and conductor James Lowe. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 624-1200.

Uh Oh And the Oh Wells – Alternative/indie. With Mama Llama and Blue Disco. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $8-$10. (206) 499-9173.

Shawnna Nicholson – Covers of various genres and decades. Friday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Jeff Crosby Band – Americana. With Darci Carlson. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Rising – Rock. Saturday. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. $5. (509) 838-7815.

Piano on the Palouse – High school piano students are invited to experience college for a day with Lionel Hampton School of Music at the University of Idaho. Join the keyboard faculty and students for a fun day of creative and social activities. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Ponderay Paradox – Acoustic cover band. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Rusty Jackson – Americana/country. Saturday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

The Turnspit Dogs – Rock/blues. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Brian Jacobs – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Scatterbox 20th Anniversary Show – Punk rock. With Gotu Gotu and Touch of Evil. Saturday, 7 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $8. (509) 863-8098.

Trego Album Release Show – Indie rock/folk. With Terrible Buttons and the Folk Crimes. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. (206) 499-9173.

Alcohol & Feelings – Folk, country and Americana covers and three-part harmonies with Jenny Anne Mannan, Karli Ingersoll and Caroline Fowler. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Nights of Neon – Funk. Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Nirvana: You Are Not Alone, A Mental Health Awareness Concert – Featuring Bleach’d (Nirvana tribute band) with Kira Michele, Chase the Sun, Quest Michaels and Kayne Dynell and Jordan Biggs. The event raises money for mental health awareness advertising across the U.S. Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $20 online; $25 door. (208) 773-4706.

The Hankers – Country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Into the Drift – Pop/rock duo. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Tech N9ne: Strange New World 2021 Tour (sold out) – Hip-hop/rap. With Rittz, King Iso, Maez301 and Jehry Robinon. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $35. (866) 468-7623.

Riley Downing – Folk singer-songwriter. With Silver Treason and Kassi Valazza. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra Concert – Featuring composer Shuying Li, flute soloist Bruce Bodden and clarinet soloist Chip Phillips. Performing Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55 Eroica,” Li’s “The Dryad for Flute and Orchestra,” and “American Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra.” Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $16 general admission; $13 students, seniors and GU employees. (509) 313-2787.

UI Concert Band and Wind Ensemble – Presented by the Lionel Hampton School of Music. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. University of Idaho, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-7251.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Zonky Jazz Night – A monthly jazz variety show featuring special guests and the Zonky band. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Okay, Honey – Folk singer-songwriter duo. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Paloma – Pop/rock. With the Home Team and Glacier Veins. Wednesday, 6 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Justyn Priest – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

WSU Oktubafest – Featuring Jeremy Crawford on tuba performing newly composed works. Karen Nguyen will accompany on piano. Watch in-person or stream the performance live on YouTube. Wednesday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Jamie Baum Septet+ – Featuring jazz musicians Jamie Baum, Jonathan Finlayson, Aaron Irwin, Chris Komer, Brad Shepik, John Escreet, Ricky Rodriguez and Jeff Hirshfield. In-person and livestream options available. Wednesday, 7:30-10 p.m. Holy Names Music Center, 3910 W. Custer Drive. $15-$30. (509) 326-9516.

Darin Hilderbrand – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Matt Stell – Country. Thursday, 6-6:30 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line. $20. (208) 457-9128.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Gonzaga Fall Jazz Sampler Concert – Performances by 1 O’clock Jazz Combo, 2 O’clock Jazz Combo, 3 O’clock Jazz Combo, 4 O’clock Jazz Combo, Jazz Ensemble II, Little Big Band Jazz Ensemble 1 and Jazz Ensemble Fusion Group. Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free; donations accepted. (509) 313-2787.

Queensrÿche – Rock/metal. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$69. (509) 481-2800.

WSU Guest Artist Performance – Featuring Jennifer Cavanaugh Gookin on oboe. Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dangerous Type – Rock/classic rock cover band. Oct. 22 and 23, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Elvis Benefit Concert – Featuring Ben Klein as Elvis and Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists. Proceeds benefit Corbin Senior Center. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry. For tickets, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Oct. 22, 1 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. $15 matinee; $20 soiree.

Kosh – Singer-songwriter. Oct. 22, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

CeCe Censor – Singer-songwriter. Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Luke Yates and Christy Lee – Country. Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Pigs on the Wing: A Tribute to Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here Tour – A full album performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 “Wish You Were Here.” Followed by a second set of Pink Floyd music from throughout the Roger Waters era. Oct. 22, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 413-2915.

WSU Faculty Artist Series – Christopher Wilson will present an evening of exciting music for marimba, including the world premiere of a piece by Professor Emeritus David Jarvis as well as other works by Keiko Abe, Eric Sammut, and WSU alumnus Zachery Meier. The recital will feature Professor of Bassoon Jacqueline Wilson. Oct. 22, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Hell’s Belles – Woman-led AC/DC cover band. With Chase the Sun. Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $18-$20. (866) 468-7623.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Oct. 22, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Pond – Bluegrass Oct. 22, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.