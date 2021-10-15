First new community testing site will open Monday at Spokane Falls Community College

The first of two community COVID-19 testing sites will open Monday at Spokane Falls Community College.

The site will be operated by Discovery Health MD, which contracted with the Department of Health to offer drive-up community testing.

The testing site will be located in the college’s main parking lot off 3410 W. Whistalks Way in Spokane. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

People can register for a testing appointment online or just drive up.

Testing is free, but providers will ask for your health insurance if you have it. Insurance is not required to be tested at the site, however.

The site will offer PCR tests for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or a known COVID exposure. Those tests are often considered the most reliable technology for detecting the virus. Results are typically available in two to three days, via an online portal.

If you test positive, you will receive a phone call.

Discovery Health MD is planning a second community testing site in Spokane Valley, although the location for this site has not been determined.