First new community testing site will open Monday at Spokane Falls Community College

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 15, 2021

Spokane Falls Community College campus sign is shown. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The first of two community COVID-19 testing sites will open Monday at Spokane Falls Community College.

The site will be operated by Discovery Health MD, which contracted with the Department of Health to offer drive-up community testing.

The testing site will be located in the college’s main parking lot off 3410 W. Whistalks Way in Spokane. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

People can register for a testing appointment online or just drive up.

Testing is free, but providers will ask for your health insurance if you have it. Insurance is not required to be tested at the site, however.

The site will offer PCR tests for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or a known COVID exposure. Those tests are often considered the most reliable technology for detecting the virus. Results are typically available in two to three days, via an online portal.

If you test positive, you will receive a phone call.

Discovery Health MD is planning a second community testing site in Spokane Valley, although the location for this site has not been determined.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

