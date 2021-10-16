Mark Few should be fired following his DUI arrest. According to reports, he argued with the police and named dropped himself. That is a chump move. He should be held to a hirer standard then anybody at Gonzaga because he is the face of the University. A one game suspension against an overmatched opponent does not begin to qualify as a punishment. Missing meaningful games in the conference or NCAA tournament would have been more appropriate.

Gonzaga has standards in its code of conduct for violations of the law, for endangering the health and safety of others through use of motorized modes of conveyance, and for dishonesty. Few, quite obviously violated all of these standards.

Gonzaga is a Jesuit university, which leads us to believe they follow biblical teaching. By that standard, they have violated Ephesians 5:18 amongst others verses.

As a leader at Gonzaga, and in the local community he needs more then a slap on the wrist. I do believe in second chances, and he should be given that second chance someplace else. The loss of his employment seems reasonable based on his actions.

The university appears to value profit and name recognition above the bad judgement of its employees. I also think they are afraid of falling back into the depths of irrelevance if they let him go. Shame on them for taking that stance! Some things are more valuable than money.

Scott Clark

Spokane