On the air
UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 18, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB ALCS
5 p.m.: Houston at Boston, Game 3 FS1
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia ROOT
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Toronto NHLN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.