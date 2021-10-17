The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 46° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the air

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 18, 2021

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB ALCS

5 p.m.: Houston at Boston, Game 3 FS1

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia ROOT

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Toronto NHLN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.