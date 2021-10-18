Briefs for Tuesday

Stocks wobbled to a mixed finish on Wall Street on Monday as the market’s momentum slowed down following its best week since July.

The muted trading comes ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings that could help investors find a smoother path ahead for stocks after weeks of choppiness.

Investors are also trying to figure out how the broader economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 lingering as a threat, while businesses and consumers face rising inflation.The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.3%, to 4,486.46, with stocks roughly split between gainers and losers.

The benchmark index has been choppy for weeks.

It rose 1.8% last week for its best week since July, though it shed 2.2% just two weeks prior.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1%, to 35,258.61.

The Nasdaq rose 124.47, or 0.8%, 15,021.81.

Ford Foundation nixes fossil fuels

The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.

For years, climate activists have put pressure on endowed institutions, like Ford, to end their investments in companies involved with producing fossil fuels – coal, oil and natural gas.

The MacArthur Foundation, another dominant player in the philanthropy world, and Harvard University both announced last month that their institutions would end investments in fossil fuel related companies.

From wire reports