Education Notebook: Cheney Public Schools seeks paraeducators

By Emily Connery The Spokesman-Review

Cheney Public Schools is hiring for instructional paraeducator positions across the district and for substitute positions in all areas.

Applications for positions with a wide variety of experience levels, salaries and locations are available to view at bit.ly/3lSVNiY. For more information, contact Cheney Public Schools at (509) 559-4599.

Mead schools seek paraeducators

Mead School District is hiring for paraeducator positions, districtwide.

Benefits include medical, dental vision and retirement. Apply at mead354.org/employement or call human resources at (509) 465-6010.

WVSD board seat applications due

Applications for appointments for school board director, position 3 in the West Valley School District are due by Friday. Interested appointees must live in the Orchard Center, West Valley High School, Millwood Kindergarten Center or Spokane Valley High School District 3 area. For more information or to apply for an appointment, visit wvsd.org or call the district office at (509) 924-2150.

CVSD family center underway

The Central Valley School District opened its new Student and Family Engagement Center (SAFE) on Oct. 11, which serves the Central Valley community by offering social, emotional, academic, medical, mental health and nutritional resources to students and families.

The center provides a space for students to meet for after-school clubs and for the district to host various social services programs.

SAFE is staffed by liaisons for the homeless, school social workers, English language development professionals and school nurses.

For a full list of services provided, or for more information about the Student and Family Engagement Center, visit cvsd.org/apps/pages/EngagementCenter.

