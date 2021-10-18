Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 20, 2021
Baseball
MLB playoffs
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 5 p.m. (TBS)
The Postseason Show
9 p.m. (TBS)
Basketball
NBA
Boston at New York, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Portland Trail Blazers pregame
6:30 p.m. (Root)
Sacramento at Portland, 7 p.m. (Root)
Denver at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
Trail Blazers postgame
9:30 p.m. (Root)
Golf
PGA Tour
ZOZO Championship, 8:30 p.m. (Golf)
European PGA Tour
Mallorca Golf Open, 4:30 a.m. Thursday (Golf)
HockeyNHL
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Soccer
Mexico Primera Division
Tijuana vs Chivas de Guadalajara, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.