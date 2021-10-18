The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 20, 2021



Baseball

MLB playoffs

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 5 p.m. (TBS)

The Postseason Show

9 p.m. (TBS)

Basketball

NBA

Boston at New York, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Portland Trail Blazers pregame

6:30 p.m. (Root)

Sacramento at Portland, 7 p.m. (Root)

Denver at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Trail Blazers postgame

9:30 p.m. (Root)

Golf

PGA Tour

ZOZO Championship, 8:30 p.m. (Golf)

European PGA Tour

Mallorca Golf Open, 4:30 a.m. Thursday (Golf)

HockeyNHL

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Soccer

Mexico Primera Division

Tijuana vs Chivas de Guadalajara, 7 p.m. (FS1)

