spt_211019_ontheair

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 18, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
2 p.m.: N.L.C.S.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3………………………….TBS
5 p.m. A.L.C.S.: Houston at Boston, Game 4……………………………………FS1
Basketball
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee……………………………………………………..TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at LA Lakers……………………………………………………..TNT
Golf
Noon: The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round………………GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at New Jersey…………………………………………………………ROOT
5 p.m.: NY Islanders at Chicago……………………………………………………..ESPN
Soccer
4 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)……………………..CBSSN
8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)……………………..CBSSN
Soccer, college men
5 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin…………………………………………………BTN
Tennis
1 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA Early Rounds………………………………….TENNIS
3 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds………………………………..TENNIS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
2:08 p.m.: NLCS Game 3, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers……………….700-AM
5:08 p.m.: ALCS Game 4, Houston at Boston………………………..700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show……………………………………………. 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob…………………………………………………………….700-AM
