The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 46° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

spt_211019_ontheair

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 18, 2021

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

2 p.m.: N.L.C.S.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3………………………….TBS

5 p.m. A.L.C.S.: Houston at Boston, Game 4……………………………………FS1

Basketball

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee……………………………………………………..TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at LA Lakers……………………………………………………..TNT

Golf

Noon: The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round………………GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at New Jersey…………………………………………………………ROOT

5 p.m.: NY Islanders at Chicago……………………………………………………..ESPN

Soccer

4 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)……………………..CBSSN

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)……………………..CBSSN

Soccer, college men

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin…………………………………………………BTN

Tennis

1 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA Early Rounds………………………………….TENNIS

3 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds………………………………..TENNIS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

2:08 p.m.: NLCS Game 3, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers……………….700-AM

5:08 p.m.: ALCS Game 4, Houston at Boston………………………..700-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show……………………………………………. 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob…………………………………………………………….700-AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.