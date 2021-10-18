TV Best Bets







‘Nature’

This acclaimed documentary series about the natural world opens Season 40 with “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” which follows filmmaker Martin Dohrn as he embarks on a project driven by lockdown boredom during the coronavirus pandemic. Seeking a distraction, Dohrn sets out to record all the bees he can find on his tiny farm in Bristol, England. During the spring and summer of 2020, Dohrn becomes completely bee-obsessed, going so far as to develop relationships with individual bees, which he can recognize on sight. (TV-G) 7 p.m. on KSPS.

PGA Golf Tour

The PGA Tour returns to Japan after a two-year absence as some of its top players will tee it up in the ZOZO Championship. A field including 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler will vie at Chiba’s Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, a 7,224-yard par-72 course that features two greens at each hole, one each for summer and winter play. Patrick Cantlay won this tournament last year when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in Southern California. (TV-G) 8:30 p.m. on GOLF.

‘Secrets of the Dead’

This long-running docuseries opens Season 19 with “Magellan’s Crossing,” which chronicles explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s round-the-world expedition in search of a western route to Asia, a discovery that could lead to control of the lucrative spice trade. The Portuguese captain’s quest led to the first circumnavigation of the globe, laying the groundwork for colonization and globalization that is still producing ripples today. The episode also illuminates the human desire to understand the true dimensions of the planet on which they lived. (TV-PG) 9 p.m. on KSPS.

‘Guy’s Grocery Games’

In the new episode “Flavortown 2.0,” host Guy Fieri celebrates the grand opening of the bigger, better and badder Flavortown Market by inviting four past legends – Darnell Ferguson, Crista Luedtke, Aaron May and Justin Warner – to compete in a culinary battle royale, wherein they have one hour to prepare a trailblazing dinner that includes appetizer and entrée. The chefs may visit the butcher counter for their main course, but after that they may purchase only one item in each grocery aisle. (TV-G) 9 p.m. on FOOD.

‘Houses With History’

In a new episode called “The One Built in 1666,” Mike, Jen and Rich help a couple renovate their 1666 Federalist-style home, but the structure is riddled with 350-year-old structural problems that are going to be hard to correct. During the makeover, they transform the untouched 1750s attic into dual bathrooms and add features to emphasize the home’s original design. 9 p.m. on HGTV.

‘Winter House’

This new spinoff series follows fan-favorite cast members from “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” as they and their friends venture to Stowe, Vt., for a two-week winter vacation. Expect some hot-tub hookups and snowy shenanigans from a cast that includes “Summer House” alumni Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller, along with “Southern Comfort” veterans Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. (TV-14) 9 p.m. on BRAVO.

‘Four Hours at the Capitol’

Filmmaker Dan Reed delivers an immersive chronicle of the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection through the eyes of those who were there during the shocking conflict in this new 90-minute documentary. The film features never-before-seen footage and vivid – sometimes hair-raising – firsthand accounts from lawmakers, their staff members, police officers, protestors and rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building where electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election were being counted. Interviewees include Representatives Jim McGovern, Eric Swalwell, Ruben Gallego and Rosa DeLauro, along with Senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin, among others. (TV-MA) 9 p.m. on HBO.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, photographed in 2012, hosts “Guy’s Grocery Games” on FOOD.