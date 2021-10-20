Eric Blauer: Proposed housing development would further fracture East Central Spokane

By Eric Blauer Jacob’s Well Church

One of Spokane’s oldest parks and surrounding natural areas is under threat of new construction to build seven homes. Private developers and the city want to build houses and roads on a southeast section of the beautiful semiwild space next to Underhill park in East Central. Many neighborhood and community residents do not want to lose this much-loved forested area.

East Central has been pummeled through various shortsighted development projects over many decades, from dubious, racist housing policies and the I-90 freeway severing the neighborhood and Liberty Park. More recently, the Washington state Department of Transportation bought and demolished hundreds of houses for the North-South Freeway, leaving huge swaths of barren land cutting through the neighborhood. We will soon be affected by a new freeway interchange blocks from Underhill Park.

In recent years the city has focused on investing and improving the East Sprague area, which has been a positive change. East Central has also benefited from the investments and development of the Fifth Avenue corridor near Underhill Park, supported by residents, businesses and city partnerships.

But the quality of life in any neighborhood is measured by more than development. Creating a vibrant neighborhood that attracts residents and businesses also requires conserving its parks and natural areas. Being “Near Nature” is a vital value we need to protect as our city continues to grow.

Most residents who live here desire to maintain the gift of living within a city that has grown up and around its magnificent river and forested hills. Nature is one of the things that makes living in Spokane “Near Perfect,” but we must steward this blessing for the good of all, especially those who come after us.

East Central has had a fair amount of urban struggle with crime, drugs, violence and poverty and it relies heavily upon its parks and trails as a respite from these challenges. Underhill Park and Liberty Park are the two main parks linked together by the beautiful Ben Burr Trail, which connects to Spokane’s Centennial Trail. These parks are unique in that they contain acres of wild, forested area that is home to lots of wildlife, plants, flowers and trees and unique geological rock formations that provide recreation to all ages. The first moose I ever saw was near Underhill.

As someone who lived in the neighborhood for over a decade and continues to work and worship there, I have a vested interest in the most good for the most people in this community. As a resident, these natural areas were essential amenities that offset the challenges of living in East Central. Underhill Park was close to my home and was particularly important to me and my rhythms of socialization, health, fitness and recreation.

Quality, affordable housing is essential and East Central can benefit from both commercial and residential development, especially the kind that fills in areas that have derelict homes, available land and abandoned buildings. We accept and even welcome the higher-density housing coming to our part of Spokane. We do not oppose growth and development; we only want our neighborhood to remain livable.

We are learning more about the impact of deforestation in urban areas, particularly in low-income/working poor neighborhoods. We need to work to maintain and protect these wild areas.

One of the city of Spokane’s goals is to have 40% tree canopy coverage by 2030. The Lands Council of Spokane is helping reach that goal by seeking to plant 200 street trees this year. But we also need to protect the trees we already have, especially in neighborhoods like East Central.

We ask Spokane residents to advocate for the proposed neighborhood action plan to find investors or convince the city to purchase the land to preserve this area for all to enjoy, now and down the road.

Let’s work to give our kids and current and future residents a better East Central Neighborhood.

Eric Blauer is pastor of Jacob’s Well Church in East Central Spokane.