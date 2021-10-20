On the Air
Wed., Oct. 20, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State TNT
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: FAU at Charlotte CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Tulane at SMU ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St. ESPNU
8 p.m.: San Jose St. at UNLV CBS Sports
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Denver at Cleveland Fox 28/NFL
Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship GOLF
5:30 p.m.: PGA: Zozo Championship GOLF
Gymnastics
4 p.m.: FIG: World Championships NBC Sports
Soccer, college women
2 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPNU
4 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan FS1
7 p.m.: USC at Washington St. Pac-12
Soccer, women
5 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB playoffs
4:30 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Denver at Cleveland 1080-AM
All events subject to change
