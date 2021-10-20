Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 22, 2021
Baseball
MLB Baseball
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros. 5 p.m. (FS1)
Basketball
NBA Countdown
4 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers. 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
Soccer
Premier League Mornings
4 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Premier League Soccer
Chelsea vs Norwich City.
4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Spanish Primera
Division Soccer Valencia vs Mallorca.
4:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Golf
PGA Tour Golf
ZOZO Championship, Third Round. 8:30 p.m. (GOLF)
European PGA Tour Golf
Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round.
4:30 a.m. (GOLF)
Skating
Figure Skating
ISU Grand Prix: Skate America. 6 p.m. (NBCSN)
Football
College Football Countdown
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
College Football
Washington at Arizona.
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
