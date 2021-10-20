The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 52° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 22, 2021

Baseball

MLB Baseball

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros. 5 p.m. (FS1)

Basketball

NBA Countdown

4 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA Basketball

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA Basketball

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers. 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Soccer

Premier League Mornings

4 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Premier League Soccer

Chelsea vs Norwich City.

4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Spanish Primera

Division Soccer Valencia vs Mallorca.

4:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Golf

PGA Tour Golf

ZOZO Championship, Third Round. 8:30 p.m. (GOLF)

European PGA Tour Golf

Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round.

4:30 a.m. (GOLF)

Skating

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix: Skate America. 6 p.m. (NBCSN)

Football

College Football Countdown

7 p.m. (ESPN2)

College Football

Washington at Arizona.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.