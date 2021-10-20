TV Best Bets

‘





Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

Host Alyson Hannigan welcomes a new lineup of ambitious magicians and illusionists who want to try their luck at stumping veteran magicians Penn & Teller, knowing that if the masters can’t replicate a guest’s magic trick after a single demonstration, that lucky performer gets to appear with the pair in their show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Guests for the new episode ‘‘Monkeys, Donuts and X-Men’’ include Anchal Kumawat, Mark Doetsch and Michael O’Brien. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 22.1.

‘You, Me & the Christmas Trees’

In the days leading up to Christmas, Olivia (Danica McKellar, ‘‘The Wonder Years’’) receives an urgent plea for help from Jack (Benjamin Ayres), a Christmas tree farmer whose family business is being threatened by a mysterious blight that is killing their trees. Since Olivia is widely respected as an expert on evergreens, he hopes she can help him find a solution. Jason Hervey, McKellar’s co-star on ‘‘The Wonder Years,’’ also stars, marking the pair’s first on-screen reunion since that beloved ABC sitcom left the air in 1993. (TVG) 8 p.m. on HALL.

‘Gabby Duran & the Unsittables’

In the new episode ‘‘Adventures in Alien House-Sitting,’’ Gabby (Kylie Cantrall) is looking forward to keeping an eye on an alien smart home while its owners are away. After the novelty wears off, however, she contracts a severe case of FOMO – as in ‘‘fear of missing out’’ – and decides to use some of the home’s sophisticated tech to arrange a spontaneous party in the house. The situation quickly goes dangerously interstellar, though. (TVG) 8:30 p.m. on DIS.

‘Magnum’

P.I. Higgins (Perdita Weeks) ventures onto some unusual turf when her therapist (guest star Tijuana Ricks) hires her to look into why one of her teenage patients recently committed suicide in the new episode ‘‘Those We Leave Behind.’’ That desperate and irreversible act seemed completely out of character for the patient in question, leaving the shrink shaken and doubting her professional skills. Chantal Thuy and Lance Kim also guest star; Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star. (TV14) 9 p.m. on 2.1.

‘La Frontera With Pati Jinich’

This two-part explanation of the widely misunderstand border region between the United States and Mexico concludes with ‘‘From Dos Laredos to Mars,’’ which takes host Pati Jinich from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas, where she gets a close-up look at the region’s major industries, which include trucking, trade and ranching. She also tastes some of the American Dream during a visit with the owners of Taco Palenque, a popular family-run eatery that has grown into a fast-casual restaurant empire across South Texas. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 7.1.

‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’

History suggests – and several horror movies confirm – that humanity has the right stuff to survive just about anything from wars to plagues to a zombie apocalypse, but horror fans may have the advantage here, thanks to the survival tips they’ve gleaned from watching such epic flicks as ‘‘World War Z,’’ ‘‘Zombieland,’’ ‘‘I Am Legend,’’ ‘‘10 Cloverfield Lane’’ and ‘‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers.’’ The new episode ‘‘Apocalyptic Horror’’ includes interviews with writers Max Brooks, Bryan Fuller, Edgar Wright and filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Rob Zombie, among many others. (TVMA) 10 p.m. on AMC.

Magicians Penn Jillette, left, and Teller, pose together at the NBCUniversal Cable 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.