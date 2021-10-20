Vista purchases Stevens County Title

Spokane-based Vista Title & Escrow recently announced it had purchased Stevens County Title, which is based in Colville.

Vista CEO Anthony Carollo said in a news release that the company, which was founded in 2017, was seeking to grow its service area in the region.

“As our client base has thrived in the northern region, we have been eagerly seeking the right opportunity to enhance our growing operation,” Carollo said.

Stevens County Title, founded in the late 1800s, will now be called Stevens County Title & Escrow. According to the release, Vista plans to keep the Stevens County Title employees.

Stevens County Title already has “an amazing team and a great culture,” Carollo said. “Our goal is to honor them as we grow their client base and reputation in Eastern Washington.”

Palouse Bar & Grill closes

Palouse Bar & Grill announced last week via Facebook that it will no longer be open for business.

The family-owned restaurant at 2912 E. Palouse Hwy, which opened in 2017, announced it closed as of Oct. 15.

“It’s been an honor to serve and be a part of the Spokane community,” the post said.

Palouse Bar & Grill took over the space that was vacated in December 2016 by Anthony’s Beach Cafe.

From staff reports