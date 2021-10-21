Fruit-wine maker opens downtown tasting room

By Virginia Thomas Journal of Business

Two Winey Bitches tasting room offers an atypical wine experience, said general manager Eleacia Walser. There are no grapes involved.

All of the wines are made exclusively from other fruit.

“We have everything from dessert-style wines to extra dry, so we have something for everyone,” Walser said.

Located at 107 S. Madison St., across from Hotel Indigo in downtown Spokane, Two Winey Bitches held its grand opening at the beginning of this month.

Except for wild-foraged elderberries, all of the fruit used in the wines is grown on Willow Wind Organic Farms, located in Ford.

Walser’s parents, Margaret and Steve Walser, own Willow Wind and Two Winey Bitches.

The company began making wine about nine years ago, after Margaret and her friend Linda Bjork decided to experiment with making surplus blueberries from the farm into wine.

Walser said Steve once walked into a room where Margaret and Linda were drinking wine and chatting with their two female dogs playing nearby.

Thus, the winery received its name.

The winery, located at 38278 Angels Landing Road North, in Ford, now makes a variety of fruit wines, including cherry, blackberry, apricot, peach, and elderberry.

At its downtown tasting room, wines are $8 per glass.

The Walsers renovated the 1,000-square-foot space to reflect a farm chic style.

“There’s a lot of reclaimed wood that is from our own farm, from some barns that we had torn down in previous years … and reclaimed tin from 80-year-old barns,” she said.

The tasting room’s capacity is currently 39, but Walser said the space is getting new doors that will allow it to increase capacity to 49.

Two Winey Bitches’ hours of operations are “a little bit in flux right now,” Walser said.

The downtown tasting room currently is open 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.