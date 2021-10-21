On the Air
Thu., Oct. 21, 2021
Friday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
9:25 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2
12:55 p.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5:08 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Utah at Sacramento Root
7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Figure skating
6 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix NBC Sports
Football, college
3 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth ESPNU
4 p.m.: Memphis at UCF ESPN2
7:15 p.m.: Washington at Arizona ESPN2
Football, high school
6 p.m.: Berkeley Prep at Newman ESPNU
7 p.m.: Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene SWX
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
3:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
8:30 p.m.: PGA: Zozo Championship Golf
Soccer, college men
5 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Aton Villa at Arsenal NBC Sports
Volleyball, college women
7 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12
Friday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Central Valley vs. Mead 700-AM
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
10:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN News
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 NBC
1:55 p.m.: Formula 1 qualifying ESPN News
Baseball, MLB playoffs
2:08 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS
5:08 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston, if necessary Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Miami at Indiana NBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Root
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens FS1
Football, college
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Navy ESPN2
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas ESPN
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Illinois at Penn State ABC
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Army CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ABC
12:30 p.m.: LSU at Ole Miss CBS
12:30 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN
1 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN
4 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana ABC
4:30 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame NBC
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina State at Miami ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho SWX
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
3:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
8:30 p.m.: PGA: Zozo Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Calgary at Washington NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh NHL
Rugby
10 p.m.: Premiership: London at Exeter NBC Sports
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea NBC Sports
4:55 a.m.: La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia ESPN2
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Leeds United NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Everton USA
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
4:30 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston, if necessary 700-AM
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: BYU at Washington State 920-AM
Noon: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM
12:45 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM
3:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho 1080-AM
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: United States Grand Prix ABC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
4:38 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, if necessary TBS
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Boston at Houston NBA
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Tennessee CBS
10 a.m.: Washington at Green Bay Fox
1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
2:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL
7 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Las Vegas Root
Horse racing
11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, college women
10 a.m.: Alabama at South Carolina ESPNU
5 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports
2 p.m.: MLS: Houston at Austin FC ESPN
4:30 p.m.: MLS: New England at Orlando City SC FS1
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Tennessee at LSU ESPNU
Noon: Stanford at Washington Pac-12
2 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota ESPNU
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
4 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, if necessary 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco 1080-AM
