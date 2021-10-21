The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

9:25 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2

12:55 p.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5:08 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Utah at Sacramento Root

7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Figure skating

6 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix NBC Sports

Football, college

3 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth ESPNU

4 p.m.: Memphis at UCF ESPN2

7:15 p.m.: Washington at Arizona ESPN2

Football, high school

6 p.m.: Berkeley Prep at Newman ESPNU

7 p.m.: Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene SWX

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

3:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

8:30 p.m.: PGA: Zozo Championship Golf

Soccer, college men

5 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Aton Villa at Arsenal NBC Sports

Volleyball, college women

7 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12

Friday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: Central Valley vs. Mead 700-AM

Saturday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

10:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN News

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 NBC

1:55 p.m.: Formula 1 qualifying ESPN News

Baseball, MLB playoffs

2:08 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS

5:08 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston, if necessary Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Miami at Indiana NBA

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Root

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens FS1

Football, college

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Navy ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Illinois at Penn State ABC

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Army CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ABC

12:30 p.m.: LSU at Ole Miss CBS

12:30 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN

1 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN

4 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana ABC

4:30 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina State at Miami ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho SWX

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

3:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

8:30 p.m.: PGA: Zozo Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Calgary at Washington NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh NHL

Rugby

10 p.m.: Premiership: London at Exeter NBC Sports

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea NBC Sports

4:55 a.m.: La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia ESPN2

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Leeds United NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Everton USA

Saturday’s radio highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

4:30 p.m.: ALCS: Boston at Houston, if necessary 700-AM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: BYU at Washington State 920-AM

Noon: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM

12:45 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM

3:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho 1080-AM

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: United States Grand Prix ABC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

4:38 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, if necessary TBS

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Boston at Houston NBA

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Tennessee CBS

10 a.m.: Washington at Green Bay Fox

1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL

7 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Las Vegas Root

Horse racing

11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, college women

10 a.m.: Alabama at South Carolina ESPNU

5 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports

2 p.m.: MLS: Houston at Austin FC ESPN

4:30 p.m.: MLS: New England at Orlando City SC FS1

Volleyball, college women

Noon: Tennessee at LSU ESPNU

Noon: Stanford at Washington Pac-12

2 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota ESPNU

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

4 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, if necessary 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco 1080-AM

All events subject to change

