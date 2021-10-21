Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Kaiser Aluminum building catches fire in ceiling, roof

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Multiple crews from the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire reported at the Kaiser Aluminum plant this week, putting out a fire before it could spread far.

The fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Employees reported that a spark from a crane inside the building was responsible for starting the fire.

The fire burned up a wall and into an external roof area before it was put out.

Crews reported some arcing from live electrical lines in the area, department spokeswoman Julie Happy said. It took about 30 minutes for the fire to be fully put out and the nearby walls checked for heat.

Crews wore full gear while on scene because of the likelihood of asbestos in the building, Happy said.

Other calls, Oct. 10-11

Oct. 11: A vehicle fire was reported in the 7100 block of East Upriver Drive at 2:42 a.m. The fire was put out. A fire alarm sounded in the 11000 block of East Montgomery Drive at 8:34 a.m. Employees reported a sprinkler head was accidentally activated. An alarm sounded a block south of East Sprague Avenue on South Madelia Street at 1:20 p.m. Water was coming out of a second-floor apartment when crews arrived. A large propane heater had been set up to eliminate bedbugs, which caused the fire sprinkler to go off. A possible illegal fire was reported in the area of East Marietta Avenue and Whipple Court at 3:15 p.m. Crews found the homeowner burning yard waste, which is not allowed. The resident put out the fire.

Oct. 13: A vehicle fire was reported in the area of East Mansfield Avenue and Cherry Street at 4:11 a.m. A fire started inside a vehicle and spread to the exterior wall of a detached garage 2 feet away. The fire was put out. A possible broken water main was reported in the 200 block of North Harmony Road at 8:31 a.m. A sinkhole was reportedly forming. The Consolidated Water District was advised of the line break.

Friday: Spokane Valley Ladder 10 was involved in a low-speed accident at North Flora Road and East Sprague at 7:56 p.m. while responding to a call. The engine was turning north onto Flora and collided with a vehicle in the southbound left turn lane. No one was injured. Two dumpster fires were reported near South McDonald Road and East Sprague at 8:07 p.m. One dumpster was behind Anytime Fitness, and the second was in a recycling bin on the west wall of State Bank. A bystander pulled it away from the wall.

Saturday: A car crash requiring extrication was reported at South Adams Road and East 16th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. One car was on its side with the driver trapped inside. Once the car was stabilized and the front window was removed, the driver was able to get out. A vehicle fire was reported in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 10500 block of East Sprague at 10:26 p.m. Flames were coming from the engine when crews arrived. The fire was put out.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 434 calls from Oct. 11-17, including 367 calls for emergency medical services. Other responses included 11 car crashes, a possible fire that turned out to be smoke coming from a chimney, an elderly woman who was locked out of her house and a 3-year-old accidentally locked inside a car.

———

Correspondent Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com.