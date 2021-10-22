Deputies who shot, killed man in Vancouver identified

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. – The names of the Clark County sheriff’s deputies who fatally shot a man Sunday in Vancouver have been released along with more details on why they attempted to stop his vehicle.

Police on Thursday identified deputies David Delin and Forrest Gonzales as those who shot at Kfin Karuo, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Delin has worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 3½ years and Gonzales has been with the agency 3 years.

Officials also said Thursday that Karuo, 28, was stopped because of his suspected involvement in an assault case three weeks prior. Vancouver police say Karuo briefly pointed a gun at a man in a parked car Sept. 29. Authorities had only previously said deputies stopped Karuo because he was suspected of first-degree assault.

Video footage of the Sept. 29 incident provided by police shows a man – identified by investigators as Karuo – approaching a car in the parking lot of Tola Angkor Asian Market in Vancouver, officials said.

Police said Karuo asked the driver of the other car if he’s a cop, although there’s no audio with the footage. The other driver told Karuo it was none of his business, officials said, and Karuo told him to leave.

Officials didn’t say whether the other driver was a law enforcement officer, nor did they give other details.

Deputies tried to pull over Karuo on Sunday, then used a tactical maneuver to force him to stop. Officials said Karuo pointed a gun at the deputies, prompting them to fire at Karuo. He ran a short distance from his car, officials said, and deputies found him dead with a gun in his hand.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident. After the investigation is completed, the case will be sent to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

About 100 family members and friends of Karuo gathered in protest Wednesday, demanding justice for him.

Karuo was a leader at the Chuukese Community Church and often organized activities in the community. The Chuuk Islands are a part of the Federated States of Micronesia, and Karuo’s family was originally from Paata, according to Kiwae Anuki, one of his cousins.