UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 22, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN News
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 NBC
1:55 p.m.: Formula 1 qualifying ESPN News
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5:08 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Miami at Indiana NBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Root
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens FS1
Football, college
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Navy ESPN2
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas ESPN
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Illinois at Penn State ABC
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Army CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: BYU at Washington State …………………………………………… FS1
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ABC
12:30 p.m.: LSU at Ole Miss CBS
12:30 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN
1 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN
4 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana ABC
4:30 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame NBC
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina State at Miami ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho SWX
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
3:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
8:30 p.m.: PGA: Zozo Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Calgary at Washington NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh NHL
Rugby
10 p.m.: Premiership: London at Exeter NBC Sports
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea NBC Sports
4:55 a.m.: La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia ESPN2
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Leeds United NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Everton USA
Saturday’s Radio HighlightsBaseball, MLB playoffs
5:08 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 700-AM
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: BYU at Washington State 920-AM
Noon: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM
12:45 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM
3:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho 1080-AM
All events subject to change
