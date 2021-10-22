The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 22, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN News

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 NBC

1:55 p.m.: Formula 1 qualifying ESPN News

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5:08 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta TBS

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Miami at Indiana NBA

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Root

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens FS1

Football, college

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Navy ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Northwestern at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Illinois at Penn State ABC

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Army CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: BYU at Washington State …………………………………………… FS1

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ABC

12:30 p.m.: LSU at Ole Miss CBS

12:30 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN

1 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama ESPN

4 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana ABC

4:30 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina State at Miami ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho SWX

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

3:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

8:30 p.m.: PGA: Zozo Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Calgary at Washington NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh NHL

Rugby

10 p.m.: Premiership: London at Exeter NBC Sports

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea NBC Sports

4:55 a.m.: La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia ESPN2

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Leeds United NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Everton USA

Saturday’s Radio HighlightsBaseball, MLB playoffs

5:08 p.m.: NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 700-AM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: BYU at Washington State 920-AM

Noon: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM

12:45 p.m.: Willamette at Whitworth 1230-AM

3:30 p.m.: Montana at Idaho 1080-AM

All events subject to change

