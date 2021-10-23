The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane Chiefs race to early lead, rout Tri-City 7-3

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 23, 2021

KENNEWICK – Spokane is off to a slow start in the Western Hockey League, but the Chiefs showed again Saturday scoring goals is not the biggest concern.

The Chiefs erupted for five goals in fewer than 10 minutes in the second period to earn a 7-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

Spokane (3-4-1-0, seven points) trailed 2-1 through the first 20 minutes but scored on each of its first five shots in the second period to take control.

Mac Gross’s goal at the 6:58 mark tied the game, and Grady Lane scored unassisted just 21 seconds later to give Spokane a 3-2 advantage.

The Chiefs, who entered the night tied for sixth in the WHL with 27 goals, added second-period goals from Cordel Larson (power play), Ty Cheveldayoff and Michael Cicek.

Spokane’s Luke Toporowski scored in the first period and again in the third. Goaltender Mason Beaupit made 20 saves for the Chiefs.

Tri-City (2-5-0-0) lost its fifth straight.

From staff reports

