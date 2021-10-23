The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 23, 2021

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: United States Grand Prix ABC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 NBC Sports

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Boston at Houston NBA

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Tennessee CBS

10 a.m.: Washington at Green Bay Fox

1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL

7 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Las Vegas Root

Horse racing

11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, college women

10 a.m.: Alabama at South Carolina ESPNU

5 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports

2 p.m.: MLS: Houston at Austin FC ESPN

4:30 p.m.: MLS: New England at Orlando City SC FS1

Volleyball, college women

Noon: Tennessee at LSU ESPNU

Noon: Stanford at Washington Pac-12

2 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota ESPNU

Sunday’s radio highlightsFootball, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.