UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 23, 2021
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: Formula 1: United States Grand Prix ABC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 NBC Sports
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Boston at Houston NBA
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Tennessee CBS
10 a.m.: Washington at Green Bay Fox
1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
2:30 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL
7 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Las Vegas Root
Horse racing
11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, college women
10 a.m.: Alabama at South Carolina ESPNU
5 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State Pac-12
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports
2 p.m.: MLS: Houston at Austin FC ESPN
4:30 p.m.: MLS: New England at Orlando City SC FS1
Volleyball, college women
Noon: Tennessee at LSU ESPNU
Noon: Stanford at Washington Pac-12
2 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota ESPNU
Sunday’s radio highlightsFootball, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco 1080-AM
All events subject to change
