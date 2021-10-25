Do It Yourself or Not? Replace a window sash

By Gene and Katie Hamilton Tribune News Service

In warm weather, there’s nothing better than opening a double-hung window to let a cooling breeze inside a stuffy room; but when the weather turns cold, you want that window to be tight and keep drafty cold air outside. If you’re remodeling, one option is to replace the window with a new energy efficient unit, but a less expensive alternative is to install a sash replacement kit.

The Siteline(C) clad wood double-hung sash kit from Jeld-Wen pack includes a lower and upper sash, finishing jamb liners and all other pieces needed to replace a window using the existing frame.

A carpenter will charge $662 to rebuild a 30-by 54-inch window with a sash replacement kit. The replacement kit, sold in various lengths and sizes, features quick-connect stops that create a clean appearance after installation, so the jamb liners are concealed and there are no screw holes. If you have basic carpentry skills and tools, and a sense of adventure, you can buy the kit and do the job for $460 and save 31%. Tool-wise you need a hammer, screwdrivers, a putty knife or pry bar, a nail set, a utility knife, a tape measure and a level. You also need finish nails and silicone sealant.

We found several videos about doing the job by typing “how to install a window sash replacement kit” in the YouTube search box. In general, the project involves removing the old sash and preparing the frame for new jamb liners with brackets, and securing them on both sides. After jamb liners are snapped in place, you install the head parting stop and then the upper and lower sashes. Since you’re dealing with an old window, it’s not likely that the frame is perfectly square, so some creative nudging and shimming may be required.

