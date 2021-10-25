TV Best Bets

“Carl Laemmle”

This absorbing feature-length 2019 documentary from filmmaker James Freedman celebrates the extraordinary life and career of Carl Laemmle, the German-Jewish immigrant who founded Universal Pictures and saved more than 300 Jewish families from Nazi Germany. As much as anyone else at the time, Laemmle essentially invented the modern movie business by leading the immigration of filmmakers to Hollywood, where he founded Universal Pictures, home to a diverse and profitable slate of monster movies, Westerns and comedies. Funny and affable, he was known to everyone as “Uncle Carl.” 5 p.m. on TCM.

“Dracula”

Screen history certainly has not lacked for its share of Draculas, but the tastiest arguably remains Bela Lugosi, who plays the Transylvanian count in this 1931 classic. The bloodsucker has his arch nemesis Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan) to contend with as he terrorizes England — and one lovely-throated beauty (Helen Chandler) in particular. Director Tod Browning’s (“Freaks”) cast also includes David Manners and Dwight Frye. 6:45 p.m. on TCM.

‘Poltergeist’

In 1982, the same year that Steven Spielberg was charming us with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” he was scaring us out of our wits with another tale of otherworldly creatures. He co-wrote and co-produced this story of a suburban family terrorized by ghosts who snatch the youngest daughter. Craig T. Nelson stars with JoBeth Williams and two young actresses whose real lives would end tragically: Heather O’Rourke and Dominique Dunne. 7 p.m. on AMC.

‘NOVA’

A follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed “The Planets,” the new five-part limited series “NOVA Universe Revealed” — airing weekly through Nov. 24 — immerses viewers in the dramatic story of the universe, from its moment of inception 13.8 billion years ago to what might be its ultimate fate trillions of years from now. The premiere, “Age of Stars,” examines the sun, a life-giving source of light, heat and energy for roughly 4.6 billion years. The hour follows a trail of evidence back to the first “star nurseries.” (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 7.1.

‘Moonshiners’

Fan favorite characters including Steven Ray Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens, Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes return for Season 11 as the backwoods economy that drives their old-school way of life resumes thriving. Unfortunately, law enforcement officials likewise are back on their game. As the series resumes, Mark and Digger get raided by cops, forcing them to flee across state lines. Meanwhile, Tickle and the Law cousins assemble a new operation, as Josh heads their way with a truckload of fruit. (TV14) 8 p.m. on DSC.

‘The Wonder Years’

When Coach Long and Bill (Allen Maldonado, Dule Hill) take the boys camping as part of their newly formed scouting troop, the two men’s starkly different approaches to the wild outdoors make for an eye-opening experience for Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams), who realizes there are some things his infallible dad doesn’t do well in the new episode “Be Prepared.” As a thunderstorm threatens the group’s trek through some spooky woods, however, Bill leans into the moment in an effective way. (TVPG) 8:30 p.m. on 4.1.

‘Houses With History’

In the new episode “The One With the Double Staircase,” Mike, Rich and Jenn prepare for a big job as they consider purchasing two homes in dramatically different states of disrepair. One is a 1696 home that is literally leaning, while the other is an 1800 home with a solid exterior that covers up the first stage of an abandoned demolition. (TVG) 9 p.m. on HGTV.

‘Dr. Mercy’

A patient named Tiana hopes Dr. Mercy can figure out how to get rid of her two extra breasts in a new episode called “Armpit Fingers.” Another patient, Michael, wants his giant patches of skin tags removed for his 40th birthday, while Chandra’s lipoma is weighing her down both physically and emotionally. (TV14) 9 p.m. on TLC.