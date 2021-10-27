On the Air
Wed., Oct. 27, 2021
Thursday’s TV highlights
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: New York at Chicago NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at Houston Root
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: South Florida at East Carolina ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Troy at Coastal Carolina ESPN2
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Arizona Fox 28/NFL
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
Soccer, college men
7 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12
Soccer, college women
2 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College ESPNU
2 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State Pac-12
Soccer, men
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América FS1
Thursday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Green Bay at Arizona 1080-AM
All events subject to change
