The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 62° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: New York at Chicago NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at Houston Root

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: South Florida at East Carolina ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Troy at Coastal Carolina ESPN2

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Arizona Fox 28/NFL

Golf

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root

Soccer, college men

7 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12

Soccer, college women

2 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College ESPNU

2 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State Pac-12

Soccer, men

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América FS1

Thursday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Green Bay at Arizona 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.