Business beat

Banking

Washington Trust Bank hired Chris Patterson as a community solutions adviser. Patterson will offer guidance for the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation’s mission of developing resources for people experiencing homelessness in the Spokane region. Patterson will also work to form a coalition of local businesses with the goal of enacting viable solutions to improve community livability.

Education

Dr. Ken Isaacs was named director of WSU’s Steve Gleason Institute for Neuroscience. He will also be a faculty member in the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. Isaacs is the regional director for neuroscience at the Providence Neuroscience Institute in Spokane and has 34 years of neurology experience. Previously, Isaacs was the president of the Washington State Medical Association and the chair of the Washington Health Foundation.

The Steve Gleason Institute’s primary focus is innovation in the care and curing of neurodegenerative disease.

Real estate

Kiemle Hagood hired Anthony Kolb for its Spokane office brokerage division. Kolb is a licensed Realtor in Washington state and specializes in commercial sales and leasing of office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties. Previously, Kolb was a managing broker for a commercial real estate investment and development firm in the South Puget Sound area.

Honors

Spokane-based Crimson Medical Solutions won $5,000 as a runner-up in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Two Minute Drill pitch competition. The company was founded by Stephen Bone and provides a color-coding and labeling device for intravenous lines to provide streamlined organization and improved safety for administering intravenous medication.