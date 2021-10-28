New leisure brand by ExpressJet Airlines launching nonstop service in December between Spokane, Reno

Aha!, a new leisure brand by ExpressJet Airlines, is launching nonstop service between Spokane and Reno, beginning Dec. 15.

The Reno, Nevada-based carrier announced Thursday it will provide nonstop service three days a week between Spokane International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport on a 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jet.

Service will operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with a flight departing from Spokane at 4:35 p.m. and arriving in Reno at 6:34 p.m. A return flight departs from Reno at 1:40 p.m. and arrives in Spokane at 3:39 p.m., according to a company release.

“I want to thank aha! for making this investment in Spokane,” Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt said in a statement. “Reno is a strategic market for business and leisure travelers in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region, and this new service allows for a direct connection to the Intermountain West and the year-round entertainment and outdoor activities it offers.”

Spokane is the ninth western U.S. city to be served by aha!, which began operation Sunday with an inaugural nonstop flight between Reno and the Tri-Cities.

“We are really excited to provide Inland Northwest residents the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of multiple airport stops and layovers,” ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik said in a statement.

“Aha!’s nonstop flight from Reno to Spokane will also be a boon to incoming tourists, who will have more time to catch Gonzaga basketball, year-round festivals and events, and even walk the Spokane River Centennial Trail.”

Aha! is offering an introductory fare of $49 each way between Reno and Spokane until Dec. 1 via its website at www.flyaha.com.

Aha!, which stands for “air-hotel-adventure,” seeks to connect travelers in small and midsized markets with convenient nonstop flights.

The carrier is planning to partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to offer “value-priced” vacation packages.

It anticipates expanding service from its Reno hub to more than 20 western U.S. cities in the coming months, according to the company release.

Aha! is the most recent airline to announce nonstop service from Spokane International Airport.

Earlier this month, Sun Country Airlines indicated it will operate two weekly nonstop flights between Spokane and Minneapolis, beginning in June .