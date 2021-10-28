On the Air
Thu., Oct. 28, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, MLB World Series
5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: Dallas at Denver ESPN
Cross country, college
9 a.m.: Pac-12 Championships Pac-12
Football, college
4 p.m.: Princeton at Cornell ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Navy at Tulsa ESPN2
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.) ESPNU
Golf
7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Anaheim at Las Vegas Root
Soccer, college men
1:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPNU
Volleyball, college women
8 p.m.: Washington at Southern California Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 200 FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead On Tools 250 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB World Series
5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at Chicago Root
Boxing
7 p.m.: Championship Boxing SHO
Curling
10 a.m.: Winter Olympic Trials NBC Sports
Figure skating
1 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix NBC
Football, college
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Tulane ESPN2
9 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin ESPN
9 a.m.: Texas at Baylor ABC
11 a.m.: Southern Utah at Montana Root
Noon: Washington State at ASU FS1
12:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Florida CBS
12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma ABC
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon Fox 28
1 p.m.: NAU at Idaho SWX
4 p.m.: Ole Miss at Auburn ESPN
4 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State FS1
4 p.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN2
4 p.m.: Arizona at Southern California ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Ohio State ABC
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame NBC
7 p.m.: UCLA at Utah ESPN
7:15 p.m.: Virginia at BYU ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Stanford FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Nashville NHL
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at San Jose NHL
Rugby
8 p.m.: Premiership: Sale at Worcester NBC Sports
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Leicester City NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Manchester City NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Chelsea at Newcastle United USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB World Series
4 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta 700-AM
Football, college
10 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM
Noon: NAU at Idaho 1080-AM
Noon: Georgia at Florida 700-AM
12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC
1 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
2 p.m.: NHRA: Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB World Series
5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga (exhibition) SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee Root
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, college men
2 p.m.: Stanford at Washington Pac-12
Soccer, college women
Noon: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa NBC Sports
10 a.m.: MLS: Minnesota FC at Sporting Kansas City ESPN
Volleyball, college women
9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue………………………………………………………….ESPNU
4 p.m.: Washington at UCLA………………………………………………………..ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB World Series
4 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta……………….700-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle…………………………………………………….94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota………………………………………………….1080-AM
All events subject to change
