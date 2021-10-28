The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, MLB World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: Dallas at Denver ESPN

Cross country, college

9 a.m.: Pac-12 Championships Pac-12

Football, college

4 p.m.: Princeton at Cornell ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Navy at Tulsa ESPN2

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.) ESPNU

Golf

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Anaheim at Las Vegas Root

Soccer, college men

1:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPNU

Volleyball, college women

8 p.m.: Washington at Southern California Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 200 FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead On Tools 250 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at Chicago Root

Boxing

7 p.m.: Championship Boxing SHO

Curling

10 a.m.: Winter Olympic Trials NBC Sports

Figure skating

1 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix NBC

Football, college

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Tulane ESPN2

9 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin ESPN

9 a.m.: Texas at Baylor ABC

11 a.m.: Southern Utah at Montana Root

Noon: Washington State at ASU FS1

12:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Florida CBS

12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma ABC

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon Fox 28

1 p.m.: NAU at Idaho SWX

4 p.m.: Ole Miss at Auburn ESPN

4 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State FS1

4 p.m.: SMU at Houston ESPN2

4 p.m.: Arizona at Southern California ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Ohio State ABC

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame NBC

7 p.m.: UCLA at Utah ESPN

7:15 p.m.: Virginia at BYU ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Stanford FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Nashville NHL

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at San Jose NHL

Rugby

8 p.m.: Premiership: Sale at Worcester NBC Sports

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Leicester City NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Manchester City NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Chelsea at Newcastle United USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB World Series

4 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta 700-AM

Football, college

10 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM

Noon: NAU at Idaho 1080-AM

Noon: Georgia at Florida 700-AM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC

1 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

2 p.m.: NHRA: Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB World Series

5 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta Fox 28

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga (exhibition) SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee Root

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle CBS

1:25 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Seattle Root

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, college men

2 p.m.: Stanford at Washington Pac-12

Soccer, college women

Noon: Washington State at Oregon State Pac-12

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa NBC Sports

10 a.m.: MLS: Minnesota FC at Sporting Kansas City ESPN

Volleyball, college women

9 a.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue………………………………………………………….ESPNU

4 p.m.: Washington at UCLA………………………………………………………..ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB World Series

4 p.m.: Houston at Atlanta……………….700-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Jacksonville at Seattle…………………………………………………….94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota………………………………………………….1080-AM

All events subject to change

