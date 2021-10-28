This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
4. “State of Terror,” Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny (S&S and St. Martin’s)
5. “Dear Santa: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel,” Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
7. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)
8. “Oh William! A Novel,” Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. “The Butler: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy! 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)
2. “To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union and the Crisis of 1876,” Bret Baier (Custom House)
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
4. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” Adam Schiff (Random House)
5. “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” Nikki Sixx (Hachette)
7. “E.R. Nurses: True Stories From America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
8. “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It,” Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)
9. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
10. “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” Clint and Ron Howard (Morrow)
