Washington State 34, Arizona St. 21
UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 30, 2021
Washington State 34, Arizona State 21
Washington St. 14 14 0 6 - 34
Arizona St. 0 7 0 14 - 21
WSU–de Laura 1 run (Janikowski kick), 9:44.
WSU–Harris 28 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 1:15.
WSU–McIntosh 1 run (Janikowski kick), 5:09.
WSU–Ca.Jackson 46 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 1:50.
ASU–Bunkley-Shelton 12 pass from Daniels (Zendejas kick), :23.
WSU–FG Janikowski 40, 14:54.
WSU–FG Janikowski 32, 6:50.
ASU–Trayanum 1 run (Zendejas kick), 4:54.
ASU–An.Johnson 11 pass from Bourguet (Zendejas kick), :28.
WSU ASU
First Downs 19 20
Total Net Yards 400 406
Rushes-yards 42-166 32-131
Passing 234 275
Punt Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoff Returns 1-15 5-137
Interceptions Ret. 2-4 1-1
Comp-Att-Int 17-27-1 26-39-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-11
Punts 3-38.3 3-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 4-32 7-40
Time of Possession 17:50 26:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Washington St., McIntosh 16-68, Borghi 12-67, N.Watson 5-20, de Laura 3-8, Victor 1-7, Ca.Jackson 1-3, Harris 1-(minus 3), (Team) 3-(minus 4). Arizona St., Trayanum 19-89, Daniels 10-31, Ngata 2-12, Thompson 1-(minus 1).
PASSING–Washington St., de Laura 17-27-1-234. Arizona St., Daniels 23-35-2-228, Bourguet 3-4-0-47.
RECEIVING–Washington St., Ca.Jackson 8-139, Harris 3-49, Borghi 2-17, Stribling 1-23, Victor 1-6, Ollie 1-1, McIntosh 1-(minus 1). Arizona St., Pearsall 9-83, An.Johnson 5-51, Bunkley-Shelton 4-52, Thompson 3-34, Trayanum 2-23, Hodges 1-14, Ngata 1-14, Conyers 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Washington St., Janikowski 44. Arizona St., Zendejas 31.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.