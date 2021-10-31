The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Philadelphia Root

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at New York NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Kansas City ESPN/2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay NHL

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Edmonton Root

Horse racing

7:30 p.m.: The Melbourne Cup FS1

Soccer, men

1 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Kansas City 1080-AM

All events subject to change

