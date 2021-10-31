On the Air
Sun., Oct. 31, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Philadelphia Root
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at New York NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Kansas City ESPN/2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay NHL
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Edmonton Root
Horse racing
7:30 p.m.: The Melbourne Cup FS1
Soccer, men
1 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Kansas City 1080-AM
All events subject to change
