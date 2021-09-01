Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Home school a win-win

Not long ago, there was a letter stating that people with children have choices about following mandates, and need not do so. The rationale was “civil rights,” that could not be overcome by government or store, and particularly schools. The argument was that the writer had every right to send an unmasked and unvaccinated child to school, because such rules violate her civil rights.

I argue that the writer did (and does) have a right to make choices about schools. The clear solution to the problem is simply for the writer to home school the child. In that way, parents who do not wish to risk their children being infected by COVID and thereby possibly dying, have their own civil rights to make choices.

Recall the Constitution and other federal documents: each of us has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The writer’s happiness would come through keeping her child at home. The rest of the community will find happiness in not having to be afraid for their children.

Win, win, right?

Sandra Christensen

Spokane

 

