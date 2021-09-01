On the Air
Wed., Sept. 1, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN2
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Eugene at Hillsboro Root
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Oakland at Detroit MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City MLB
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas NBA
Football, college
4 p.m.: Boise State at UCF ESPN
4:30 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Appalachian State ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Weber State at Utah Pac-12
5 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota FOX 28
7:30 p.m.: S. Utah at Arizona State Pac-12
Golf
7 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Tour Championship Golf
Paralympics
6 p.m.: Track and field; road cycling; wheelchair tennis; canoeing NBC Sports
Midnight: Goalball (Final); swimming; track and field; wheelchair basketball NBC Sports
Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup qualifying
7 p.m.: El Salvador vs. U.S. CBS Sports
Swimming
11 a.m.: International Swimming League CBS Sports
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: 710 ESPN Seattle 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, college
6 p.m.: EWU at UNLV 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
