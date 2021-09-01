The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN2

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Eugene at Hillsboro Root

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Oakland at Detroit MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City MLB

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas NBA

Football, college

4 p.m.: Boise State at UCF ESPN

4:30 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Appalachian State ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Weber State at Utah Pac-12

5 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota FOX 28

7:30 p.m.: S. Utah at Arizona State Pac-12

Golf

7 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Tour Championship Golf

Paralympics

6 p.m.: Track and field; road cycling; wheelchair tennis; canoeing NBC Sports

Midnight: Goalball (Final); swimming; track and field; wheelchair basketball NBC Sports

Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup qualifying

7 p.m.: El Salvador vs. U.S. CBS Sports

Swimming

11 a.m.: International Swimming League CBS Sports

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: 710 ESPN Seattle 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Football, college

6 p.m.: EWU at UNLV 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

