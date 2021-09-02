Music calendar

Dave Matthews Band – Friday through Sunday. Rock. Rescheduled from Sept. 4, 2020. Original tickets valid. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $81-$1,210 one-day pass; $618-$1,223 three-day pass. (509) 785-6262.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Haze – Classic rock variety. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Andy Grammer – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, 225 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $61.50 general; $56.50 WSU staff and students. (509) 335-3525.

Bully – Rock. With Lightning Bug. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Beargrass – Bluegrass trio. Friday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

DJ Norma and Mota Vation – Funk/Latin/disco. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Neato Burrito, 827 W. First Ave. (509) 847-1234.

Spokane Symphony Labor Day Weekend Concerts – Music director James Lowe conducts a lineup of light classics, patriotic tunes and music from movies and Broadway. The concerts run about 90 minutes with one 20-minute intermission. The public is welcome to bring food, blankets, beach towels and low-backed beach-style chairs (28” maximum height). No alcohol or glass bottles. No remote-controlled flying devices or drones allowed. Animals are prohibited unless they are service animals. All performances begin at 6 p.m. Saturday: Liberty Lake Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Monday: Riverfront Park Pavilion, 507 West N. Howard St. Free. (509) 624-1200.

Evan Denlinger – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Sam Leyde – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

The Turnspit Dogs – Rock/blues. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Working Spliffs – Rock, jazz, country, blues, reggae and more. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. $15. (509) 446-4108.

All Day Trey – Hip-hop. With Kaleb J. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Sunday Morning Concert – Featuring Christian/southern gospel music by Final Harvest. Sunday, 9 a.m. Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2733 W. Northwest Blvd. Free, donations accepted. (509) 325-5738.

What About Bob – Rock/blues. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d Alene. (208) 769-2252.

The Shift – Rock covers. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Land of Voices – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 5-8 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill, 407 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (509) 926-8411.

Superchrome – Rock/dance music. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Voodoo Church – Blues. Sunday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs (sold out) – Stompgrass folk. Sunday, 8-11 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Dead Lee – Folk duo. Sunday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Hannah Siglin – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Steve Rush and Chris Paradis – Blues/rock/swing. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Sovereign Trio – Grunge rock. Wednesday, 7 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

Death Cab for Cutie – Indie rock. With Deep Sea Diver. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Riverfront Park, Pavilion, 574 N. Howard St. $49.50 advance; $55 door. (509) 625-6601.

Jenny Anne Mannan and Her Angel Band – Country/bluegrass. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Igor and Red Elvises – Rock. Wednesday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7 advanced; $10 door. (208) 883-7662.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock singer-songwriter. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $8. (509) 747-3903.

Chad Mitchell Trio Book Signing – Book signing featuring video of past Trio performances as well as the debut of an original song. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 279-7000.

Regional Justice Center – Hardcore. With Hostilities, Greying and Room 13. Thursday, 6-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Northwest Bachfest Presents: The Complete Beethoven Cello Sonatas – Zuill Bailey, cello, with Eduard Zilberkant, piano, performing the complete Beethoven cello sonatas. Thursday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $55 general admission; $20 student. (509) 624-1200.

University of Idaho Faculty Recital – Featuring Leonard Garrison on flute and Roger McVey on piano. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Haddock Performance Hall, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. (208) 885-6111.

Ned Ledoux – Country/rock. Thursday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line,. $25. (208) 457-9128.

Warren G – Hip-hop/rap/G-funk. With Mack 100 and Dogg Pound. Hosted by Sean Da Don. Thursday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $50-$60. (866) 468-7623.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Smells Like Nirvana (A Tribute to Nirvana) – Rock. Nirvana tribute band. Tickets purchased prior to rescheduled date are valid. Sept. 10 and 11, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $13-$45. (866) 468-7623.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Sept. 10 and 11, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Rewind – Classic rock. Sept. 10 and 11, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser,. (208) 773-5816.

Stagecoach West (canceled) – Country/classic rock/pop. Sept. 10, 7-10 p.m. Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Bridges Home – Celtic, bluegrass, blues and roots featuring a variety of multi-instrumentalists. Details at harringtonoperahouse.org. Sept. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. Harrington Opera House, 19 S. Third St., Harrington, Wash. Donation. (509) 253-4719.

WSU Faculty Artist Series – Featuring soprano Julie Anne Wieck with Sophia Tegart, flute; David Turnbull, trumpet; Jacqueline Wilson, bassoon; Jill Schneider, organ; Elena Panchenko, piano. Sept. 10, 7:30-9 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Free. (509) 335-4148.

Leon Atkinson – Classical guitar. Sept. 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. (208) 457-8950.

Tame Impala – Alternative/indie pop. Slow Rush Tour. Rescheduled from Aug. 6, 2021. Original tickets still valid. Sept. 10, 8 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $147-$358. (509) 785-6262.

The Monkees Farewell Tour – Pop/rock. Featuring songs that spans the band’s entire career, from the 1966 self-titled debut album to 2016’s “Good Times!” Sept. 10, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $47.50-$95. (509) 279-7000.

Ghost Heart – Post-hardcore. With Day Shadow and Better Daze. Sept. 10, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $5. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Sept. 10, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.