The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 46° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU

4 p.m.: NHRA FS1

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago MLB

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami MLB

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

6:45 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB

Football, college

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ESPN

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern ESPN

6 p.m.: S. Dakota State at Colorado State FS1

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline SWX

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Italian Open Golf

7 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

Paralympics

7 p.m.: Men’s sitting volleyball (bronze-medal match); track and field; wheelchair tennis; canoeing NBC Sports

Midnight: Women’s wheelchair basketball (final); sitting volleyball (final); track and field NBC Sports

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Track and field

11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports

Friday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: 710 ESPN Seattle 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 920-AM

Football, college

3:45 p.m.: Carnegie Mellon at Whitworth 1230-AM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: GSL: Ferris vs. Mead 700-AM

Saturday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Help A Hero 200 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Tampa Bay FS1

5 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, Big3

12:30 p.m.: Tri-State vs. Triplets, 3-Headed Monster vs. Trilogy CBS

Football, college

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Tulane ABC

9 a.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan ESPN

9 a.m.: Army at Georgia State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin Fox

9 a.m.: Stanford at Kansas State FS1

12:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Miami in Atlanta ABC

12:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Maryland ESPN

1 p.m.: Simon Fraser at Idaho SWX

1 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Texas Fox

4 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Houston ESPN

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Purdue FS1

4:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Clemson ABC

5 p.m.: Kent State at Texas A&M ESPNU

5 p.m.: Montana at Washington Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: LSU at UCLA Fox

7:30 p.m.: BYU vs. Arizona ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Nevada at California FS1

8 p.m.: Utah State at Washington State Pac-12

Golf

4:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf

9:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe NBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf

Horse racing

3 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports

Paralympics

6 p.m.: Men’s wheelchair basketball (final); women’s sitting volleyball (final) NBC Sports

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Saturday’s radio highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM

Football, college

Noon: Simon Fraser at Idaho 92.5-FM

6 p.m.: WSU vs. Utah State 920-AM

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN2

6 a.m.: NHRA FS1

8 a.m.: NHRA FS1

10 a.m.: NHRA Fox

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR trucks: In It to Win It 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Boston TBS

1 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

1 p.m.: Houston at San Diego MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Las Vegas at Chicago ABC

Boxing

3 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1

Football, college

Noon: Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN2

4 p.m.: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Florida State ABC

Golf

4:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

9 p.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe NBC

10:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC

4 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf

Paralympics

4 a.m.: Closing Ceremony NBC Sports

Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup

9 a.m.: England vs. Andorra ESPN2

Soccer, women, NWSL

1 p.m.: Houston at Orlando CBS

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

11 a.m.: Minnesota at Florida ESPNU

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, High-A West

5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories