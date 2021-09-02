On the Air
Thu., Sept. 2, 2021
Friday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU
4 p.m.: NHRA FS1
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago MLB
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami MLB
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
6:45 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB
Football, college
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ESPN
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern ESPN
6 p.m.: S. Dakota State at Colorado State FS1
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline SWX
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA: Italian Open Golf
7 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
Paralympics
7 p.m.: Men’s sitting volleyball (bronze-medal match); track and field; wheelchair tennis; canoeing NBC Sports
Midnight: Women’s wheelchair basketball (final); sitting volleyball (final); track and field NBC Sports
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Track and field
11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports
Friday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: 710 ESPN Seattle 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 920-AM
Football, college
3:45 p.m.: Carnegie Mellon at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: Ferris vs. Mead 700-AM
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Help A Hero 200 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Tampa Bay FS1
5 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, Big3
12:30 p.m.: Tri-State vs. Triplets, 3-Headed Monster vs. Trilogy CBS
Football, college
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Tulane ABC
9 a.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan ESPN
9 a.m.: Army at Georgia State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin Fox
9 a.m.: Stanford at Kansas State FS1
12:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Miami in Atlanta ABC
12:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Maryland ESPN
1 p.m.: Simon Fraser at Idaho SWX
1 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Texas Fox
4 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Houston ESPN
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Purdue FS1
4:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Clemson ABC
5 p.m.: Kent State at Texas A&M ESPNU
5 p.m.: Montana at Washington Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: LSU at UCLA Fox
7:30 p.m.: BYU vs. Arizona ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at California FS1
8 p.m.: Utah State at Washington State Pac-12
Golf
4:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf
9:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf
Horse racing
3 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports
Paralympics
6 p.m.: Men’s wheelchair basketball (final); women’s sitting volleyball (final) NBC Sports
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM
Football, college
Noon: Simon Fraser at Idaho 92.5-FM
6 p.m.: WSU vs. Utah State 920-AM
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN2
6 a.m.: NHRA FS1
8 a.m.: NHRA FS1
10 a.m.: NHRA Fox
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR trucks: In It to Win It 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Boston TBS
1 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
1 p.m.: Houston at San Diego MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Las Vegas at Chicago ABC
Boxing
3 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1
Football, college
Noon: Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN2
4 p.m.: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Florida State ABC
Golf
4:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
9 p.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe NBC
10:30 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
4 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf
Paralympics
4 a.m.: Closing Ceremony NBC Sports
Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup
9 a.m.: England vs. Andorra ESPN2
Soccer, women, NWSL
1 p.m.: Houston at Orlando CBS
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Volleyball, college women
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Florida ESPNU
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, High-A West
5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM
All events subject to change
