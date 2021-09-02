This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Madness of Crowds: A Novel,” Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Lightning Strike: A Novel,” William Kent Krueger (Atria)

5. “The Noise: A Thriller,” James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown)

6. “Complications: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

8. “Bloodless,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism,” Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

3. “Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution,” Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs)

4. “The Science and Technology of Growing Young: An Insider’s Guide to the Breakthroughs that Will Dramatically Extend Our Lifespan … and What You Can Do Right Now,” Sergey Young (Benbella)

5. “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)

6. “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal,” Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s)

7. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer,” Christopher Clarey (Twelve)

9. “Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence,” Anna Lembke (Dutto)

10. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)