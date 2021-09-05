On the Air
Sun., Sept. 5, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston………………………………………………………… ESPN
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado………………………………………………….. ESPN
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston………………………………………………………………… Root
Football, college
5 p.m.: Louisville vs. Mississippi St…………………………………………………. ESPN
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe……………… GOLF
Horse racing
2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live……………………………………………………………….. FS1
Softball
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Piper……………. FS1
Tennis
8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: 710 ESPN Seattle……………………………………………………………… 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston…………………………………………………………… 920-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show……………………………………… 700-AM
All events subject to change
