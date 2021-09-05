The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston………………………………………………………… ESPN

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado………………………………………………….. ESPN

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston………………………………………………………………… Root

Football, college

5 p.m.: Louisville vs. Mississippi St…………………………………………………. ESPN

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe……………… GOLF

Horse racing

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live……………………………………………………………….. FS1

Softball

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Piper……………. FS1

Tennis

8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2

4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: 710 ESPN Seattle……………………………………………………………… 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston…………………………………………………………… 920-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show……………………………………… 700-AM

All events subject to change

