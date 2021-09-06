The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami FS1

5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

6:30 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR L.A. Angels at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle CBS Sports

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland ESPN2

4 p.m.: USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic ESPN2

Tennis

9 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700 AM

All events subject to change

