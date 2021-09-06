On the Air
Mon., Sept. 6, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami FS1
5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6:30 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR L.A. Angels at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle CBS Sports
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland ESPN2
4 p.m.: USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic ESPN2
Tennis
9 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700 AM
All events subject to change
