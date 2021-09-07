Following lead of Kraken, UW and Sounders, Seahawks will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The message is clear to all local sports fans: If you want to attend a game this fall, vax up and mask up.

The Seattle Seahawks joined the UW Huskies, Sounders FC and Kraken in announcing Tuesday morning that fans will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test within 72 hours of a home game.

The Seahawks, in following state and local guidelines, are also requiring fans to wear masks while attending games at Lumen Field.

The mandates apply to all attendees age 12 and over.

The Seahawks will begin enforcing the mandates for the team’s home opener on Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks are one of three teams in the NFL that have announced some form of vaccine mandate, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has made his feeling clear on the vaccine — Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Tyler Lockett have all appeared in public-service commercials urging people to get the vaccine.

Last year, the Seahawks were the only team in the NFL that didn’t have a single positive COVID test on the team. Carroll has continued that diligence this season — he urged his players to get the vaccine and on Monday he said that all but two players on the roster have been vaccinated.

The Seahawks have specified that anyone attending a home game must be “fully” vaccinated — “defined as a minimum of two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a minimum of two weeks following the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Children under the age of 12 do not require a negative test for entry into Lumen Field.

All fans and staff will be required to wear masks.

“In accordance with the current Washington state and King County mask mandates, until further notice all fans and staff will be required to wear masks at all times except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status,” the team announced. “This includes both indoor and outdoor areas of the stadium.”

Seahawks fans who don’t comply with the mandates won’t have an option to return their tickets — refunds will not be available, the team announced.

The Kraken on Tuesday announced the policy for the long-awaited return of the NHL to Seattle, as well as concerts and other events at Climate Pledge Arena, due to reopen in mid-October after a $1 billion overhaul that began more than two years ago.

In addition, all three Kraken preseason home games being played in Spokane, Everett and Kent will also require proof of vaccination. The Spokane game is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Spokane Arena.