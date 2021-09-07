On the Air
Tue., Sept. 7, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR L.A. Angels at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta NBA
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas ESPN2
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Track and field, IAAF
8:30 a.m.: Diamond League NBC Sports
Volleyball, college women
4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
All events subject to change
