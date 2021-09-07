The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 55° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR L.A. Angels at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta NBA

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas ESPN2

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Track and field, IAAF

8:30 a.m.: Diamond League NBC Sports

Volleyball, college women

4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.