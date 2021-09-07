Sickest patients may no longer get spot in ICUs as COVID-19 surge overwhelms North Idaho hospitals

If you’re going to an emergency room in north Idaho, expect a longer wait time, or maybe to be treated in the hallway, or to be sent elsewhere–if there’s a bed available.

These are the conditions under crisis standards of care, as COVID patients fill hospitals in north Idaho, where staffing and space continues to be stretched to its limit.

Kootenai Health, the largest hospital in north Idaho, was treating 113 COVID-19 patients on Labor Day, a new record high daily census at the hospital.

Of those patients, 39 were in the critical care unit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 110 patients with COVID-19 being treated at Kootenai Health, and those numbers are projected to increase in the coming week.

The hospital asked the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to declare “crisis standards of care” in North Idaho and as a result of the surge, and the decision gives hospitals the authority to lower their usual standards and ration care.

At Kootenai Health, some lower-level patients are now being admitted to a 22-bed COVID treatment unit, which is a large conference room in the hospital’s resource center. Providers have brought in oxygen, beds and dividers, but the whole space is essentially a large COVID ward operating in a space not intended for medical use.

Staffing ratios have changed as well, at the hospital, meaning that each nurse is being stretched further to accommodate patient care. Team nursing, with one nurse in charge of several caregivers providing treatment, is being utilized due to a shortage of staff.

The Department of Defense and a federal contractor are expected to send staff that will be used throughout Kootenai Health this week, but hospital leaders say even that support might not be enough to avoid crisis standards of care.

“We’re beyond the point where we can continue to offer care at a normal level or in a normal setting,” Jeremy Evans, COVID-19 incident commander at Kootenai Health, said. “We hoped this day would not come.”

Kootenai Health officials project that there could be as many as 140 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, critical access hospitals in north Idaho are fending for themselves.

Kootenai Health cannot take transfer patients at this time, and Evans said they have had to decline 300 patients in the last three months, due to the current COVID surge, while in a normal three-month period that number would be closer to 15.

There are 10 hospitals, including many smaller critical access hospitals, included in the crisis standards of care area impacted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s announcement.

Crisis standards of care are, in essence, the last resort of every health care system struggling to meet the demand for services.

Currently the emergency department remains open at Kootenai Health, but all elective and urgent surgeries are being canceled. Only emergency operations are being performed, as staff, including physicians, have been re-allocated throughout the hospital to treat patients.

“The concern is always that we’ll get to the point where we don’t have resources to care for the next patient that comes through the door, and if we’re unable to transfer that patient which we haven’t been able to do in the past few weeks, we may have to make some decisions in those cases,” Dr. Robert Scoggins, medical director of the Kootenai Health ICU, told reporters Tuesday.

Crisis standards of care could also mean that in the future, care will be allocated based on prioritizing the greatest number of patients possible to save the most lives possible. This might mean deciding which patient gets the last ventilator or critical care unit bed. Those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis with the consultation of an ethics committee and several hospital staff, leaders said Tuesday.

“​​When we get short on certain supplies like oxygen or ventilators, that may require us to make tough decisions about who gets what when,” Evans said. “We have an ethics and scarce resources committee that will weigh in on those decisions on a case by case basis.”

All of this strain on the north Idaho hospital system could have been avoided, hospital leaders said, if more people were vaccinated.

North Idaho has the lowest vaccination rates in the state, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Just under 45% of the eligible population in the five-county Idaho Panhandle region have received at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated people living in north Idaho is even lower.

The Panhandle Health District has seen a slight increase in the vaccination rate, Don Duffy, interim director of the district, said, likely in part due to the delta surge as well as the Food and Drug Administration fully approving the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re seeing an increase in vaccinations; we wish it was much higher,” Duffy said. “We continue to fall behind the rest of the state in terms of vaccination rates.”

The vast majority, 91.6% of patients in Idaho hospitals from May to September statewide, are unvaccinated. Scoggins said that patients are younger and much sicker than in previous COVID waves, and he said he’s seen young people, some with no underlying health conditions, die from the virus.

There is no mask mandate in north Idaho or in any school district in the region.

State health officials asked residents to wear masks anyway, however, to help curb the current surge in cases.

Duffy, with the Panhandle Health District, said he expects an increase in COVID-19 cases as schools open this week. Duffy, who has a standing meeting with superintendents of school districts throughout the region, said he does not know of a school district with a mask or testing mandate in place.

With no mask mandate and low vaccination rates, Kootenai Health is bracing for things potentially getting even worse.

And while north Idaho’s hospitals are operating under crisis standards of care, the rest of the state could follow suit soon, if the surge continues and other hospitals in the state ask for it.

“For the rest of the state we remain dangerously close to crisis standards of care,” Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, told reporters Tuesday.

The state as well as hospital officials at Kootenai Health will evaluate whether crisis standards of care need to be in place on a daily if not hourly basis going forward.

“I expect we’ll have our number of patients continue to grow in the next week or so, as there’s not a lot of mitigation strategies up here in north Idaho,” Scoggins said.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths. Over the long holiday weekend, the district reported 962 additional cases.

There have been 768 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 212 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 321 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday weekend and on Tuesday and seven additional deaths.

There have been 381 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 119 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.