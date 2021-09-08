On Sale
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 8, 2021
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. today for:
Sawyer Brown on Nov. 4 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino; $39-$69 at northernquest.com.
Two shows of “The Price Is Right Live!” on Nov. 13 at Northern Quest; $39 at northernquest.com.
George Thorogood & the Destroyers on Nov. 18 at Northern Quest; $59-$89 at northernquest.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Nov. 19 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino; $39-$69 at northernquest.com.
