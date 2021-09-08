The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta MLB

Basketball, WNBA

7:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Los Angeles NBA

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Edward Waters at Benedict ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

8:30 p.m.: LEPGA Tour: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open GOLF

Hockey

5 p.m.: Hockey Heroes: FDNY vs. NYPD ESPN2

Soccer, college women

5 p.m.: BYU at Utah Pac-12

7 p.m.: Santa Clara at UCLA Pac-12

Swimming

11 a.m.: ISL: Match 5 CBS Sports

Track and field

10 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports

Tennis

4 p.m.: U.S. Open, women’s semifinals ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5 FM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920 AM

All events subject to change

