On the Air
Wed., Sept. 8, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta MLB
Basketball, WNBA
7:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Los Angeles NBA
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Edward Waters at Benedict ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
8:30 p.m.: LEPGA Tour: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open GOLF
Hockey
5 p.m.: Hockey Heroes: FDNY vs. NYPD ESPN2
Soccer, college women
5 p.m.: BYU at Utah Pac-12
7 p.m.: Santa Clara at UCLA Pac-12
Swimming
11 a.m.: ISL: Match 5 CBS Sports
Track and field
10 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports
Tennis
4 p.m.: U.S. Open, women’s semifinals ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5 FM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920 AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.