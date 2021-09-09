The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets MLB

7 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Coastal Carolina ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: UTEP at Boise State FS1

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Mead at Union Stadium SWX

7 p.m.: Eastside Catholic at Valor Christian ESPNU

Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf

Soccer, men

4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FS1

Tennis

Noon: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 920-AM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: Cheney at University 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Go Bowling 250 NBC Sports

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs MLB

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets Fox

6 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster FS1

Football, college

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Tennessee ESPN

9 a.m.: South Carolina at East Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota ESPNU

9 a.m.: Oregon at Ohio State Fox

9 a.m.: Tulsa at Oklahoma State FS1

10 a.m.: Florida at South Florida ABC

12:30 p.m.: Air Force at Navy CBS

12:30 p.m.: UAB at Georgia ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: California at TCU ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Colorado Fox

12:30 p.m.: Ball State at Penn State FS1

1 p.m.: Central Washington at Eastern Washington SWX

1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State ABC

4 p.m.: Texas at Arkansas ESPN

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Miami ESPNU

4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin FS1

5 p.m.: Washington at Michigan ABC

5 p.m.: West Illinois at Montana SWX

7:15 p.m.: Utah at BYU ESPN

7:30 p.m.: UNLV at Arizona State ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Southern Cal Fox

8 p.m.: Hawaii at Oregon State FS1

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: BMW PGA Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf

Horse racing

2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

7 a.m.: West Ham United at Southampton NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Newcastle United at Manchester United USA

9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa at Chelsea NBC

Tennis

1 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 700-AM

Football, college

Noon: Central Washington at EWU 700-AM

12:45 p.m.: Lincoln at Whitworth 1230-AM

1 p.m.: Portland State at WSU 920-AM

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Indiana 92.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: Motoamerica Superbike FS1

11 a.m.: NHRA Reading FS1

11:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Portland NBC

1 p.m.: IMSA Sports Car Championship NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox TBS

1 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root

5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Washington at Chicago ABC

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: BMW PGA Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo CBS

10 a.m.: Seattle at Indianapolis Fox

1:25 p.m.: Cleveland at Kansas City or Miami at New England CBS

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay vs. New Orleans Fox

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Rams NBC

Soccer, college women

Noon: Florida State at Auburn ESPNU

Soccer, men, Premier League

8:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Leeds United NBC Sports

Tennis

10 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

1 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Volleyball, college women

2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Marquette FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

1 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Arizona at Seattle 700-AM

Football, NFL

8 a.m.: Seattle at Indianapolis 94.5-FM

All events subject to change

