On the Air
Thu., Sept. 9, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets MLB
7 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Coastal Carolina ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: UTEP at Boise State FS1
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Mead at Union Stadium SWX
7 p.m.: Eastside Catholic at Valor Christian ESPNU
Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf
Soccer, men
4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FS1
Tennis
Noon: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 920-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Cheney at University 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Go Bowling 250 NBC Sports
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs MLB
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets Fox
6 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster FS1
Football, college
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Tennessee ESPN
9 a.m.: South Carolina at East Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota ESPNU
9 a.m.: Oregon at Ohio State Fox
9 a.m.: Tulsa at Oklahoma State FS1
10 a.m.: Florida at South Florida ABC
12:30 p.m.: Air Force at Navy CBS
12:30 p.m.: UAB at Georgia ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: California at TCU ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Colorado Fox
12:30 p.m.: Ball State at Penn State FS1
1 p.m.: Central Washington at Eastern Washington SWX
1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State ABC
4 p.m.: Texas at Arkansas ESPN
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Miami ESPNU
4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin FS1
5 p.m.: Washington at Michigan ABC
5 p.m.: West Illinois at Montana SWX
7:15 p.m.: Utah at BYU ESPN
7:30 p.m.: UNLV at Arizona State ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Southern Cal Fox
8 p.m.: Hawaii at Oregon State FS1
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: BMW PGA Championship Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf
Horse racing
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
7 a.m.: West Ham United at Southampton NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Newcastle United at Manchester United USA
9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa at Chelsea NBC
Tennis
1 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 700-AM
Football, college
Noon: Central Washington at EWU 700-AM
12:45 p.m.: Lincoln at Whitworth 1230-AM
1 p.m.: Portland State at WSU 920-AM
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Indiana 92.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: Motoamerica Superbike FS1
11 a.m.: NHRA Reading FS1
11:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Portland NBC
1 p.m.: IMSA Sports Car Championship NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox TBS
1 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root
5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Washington at Chicago ABC
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: BMW PGA Championship Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo CBS
10 a.m.: Seattle at Indianapolis Fox
1:25 p.m.: Cleveland at Kansas City or Miami at New England CBS
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay vs. New Orleans Fox
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Rams NBC
Soccer, college women
Noon: Florida State at Auburn ESPNU
Soccer, men, Premier League
8:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Leeds United NBC Sports
Tennis
10 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
1 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Volleyball, college women
2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Marquette FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
1 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Arizona at Seattle 700-AM
Football, NFL
8 a.m.: Seattle at Indianapolis 94.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.