This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 9, 2021
Fiction
1. “A Slow Fire Burning” A Novel,” Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
2. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Berserk, Vol. 8” (deluxe ed.) by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)
4. “The Madness of Crowds: A Novel,” Louise Penny (Minotaur)
5. “The Noise: A Thriller,” James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown)
6. “Complications: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
8. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
10. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide,” Kim Laidlaw, Jody Revenson and Caroline Hall (Insight)
3. “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War,” Craig Whitlock (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism,” Tucker Carlson (Threshold)
5. “Ending Plague: A Scholar’s Obligation in an Age of Corruption,” Francis W. Ruscetti, Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
6. “The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat: A Cookbook,” Jenny Rosenstrach (Clarkson Potter)
7. “Work Better Together: How to Cultivate Strong Relationships to Maximize Well-Being and Boost Bottom Lines,” Jen Fisher (McGraw-Hill Education)
8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
10. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know,” Adam Grant (Viking)
