On the Air
Mon., Sept. 13, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Minnesota FS1
7 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco …MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Indiana at Atlanta NBA
Golf, college
1 p.m.: The Maridoe Invitational GOLF
Soccer, men
4 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle ESPN2
Volleyball, college women
5 p.m.: Nebraska at Stanford Pac-12
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700 AM
All events subject to change
