Durham scheduling error led to lost football games

A scheduling error by the transportation provider for Spokane Public Schools led to a pair of canceled junior varsity football games last week and the near loss of the season opener for the Rogers High School varsity team.

“We apologize for the unfortunate transportation situation that recently caused students to miss their scheduled game,” the district said in a message sent to families.

“Sports are an important part of the high school experience, and we regret causing disappointment and inconvenience for families.”

The district said it has followed up with Durham School Services and that Durham has “acknowledged their error.”

Junior varsity games canceled last week were Lewis and Clark against Central Valley, and Ferris vs. Shadle Park.

On Saturday, the Rogers varsity team couldn’t get a bus to go to a road game at Lakeside in Nine Mile Falls.

Lakeside sent its own buses to pick up the Rogers players.

“Moving forward, Durham will follow all established protocols to ensure that teams receive transportation to their scheduled events,” the statement concluded.

Durham officials did not respond Tuesday to telephone messages requesting comment.

Durham provides transportation for about 6,000 regular education students and more than 800 special education students in the Spokane district.

The bus provider was under scrutiny earlier this year from a COVID-19 outbreak that led to a $7,000 fine it planned to appeal.