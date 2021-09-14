On the Air
Tue., Sept. 14, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington MLB
1 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore MLB
7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: New York at Connecticut CBS Sports
Golf, college
1 p.m.: The Maridoe Invitational GOLF
Soccer, men
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union FS1
7 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA CBS Sports
7 p.m.: MLS: Colorado at Portland Root
Volleyball, college women
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM
6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Boston at Seattle 700 AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.