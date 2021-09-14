The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington MLB

1 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore MLB

7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: New York at Connecticut CBS Sports

Golf, college

1 p.m.: The Maridoe Invitational GOLF

Soccer, men

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union FS1

7 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA CBS Sports

7 p.m.: MLS: Colorado at Portland Root

Volleyball, college women

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700 AM

6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Boston at Seattle 700 AM

All events subject to change

