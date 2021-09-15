The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 58° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021



Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show

6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

4:30 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals 5 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

8 p.m. (ROOT)

Football

College Football

Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. (FS1)

Golf

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Second Round 8:30 p.m. (GOLF)

European PGA Tour

Dutch Open, Third Round 4 a.m. (GOLF)

Mixed Martial Arts

Premier League Mornings

4 a.m. (NBCSN)

Soccer

Premier League Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford 4:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.