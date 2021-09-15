Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show
6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
4:30 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals 5 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
8 p.m. (ROOT)
Football
College Football
Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. (FS1)
Golf
PGA Tour
Fortinet Championship, Second Round 8:30 p.m. (GOLF)
European PGA Tour
Dutch Open, Third Round 4 a.m. (GOLF)
Mixed Martial Arts
Premier League Mornings
4 a.m. (NBCSN)
Soccer
Premier League Soccer
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford 4:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
