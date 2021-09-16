Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Due to alert neighbors, firefighters contain kitchen blaze

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Car crashes accounted for quite a few calls for the Spokane Valley Fire Department the week of Sept. 6 to 12, though most were minor.

One major fire was reported during the week. Alert neighbors spotted a fire in a home in the 7600 block of East Glass Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 and quickly called 911 since the residents were not home.

Smoke was spotted coming from the kitchen when Spokane Valley Fire Department crews arrived and firefighters forced their way into the home to put out the fire, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy. Crews were able to limit the fire to the kitchen, though there was some smoke damage to other areas of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department was assisted by crews from the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 9. No one was injured during the fire.

Other calls Sept. 6-12

Sept. 6: A car reportedly hit a tree in the 12600 block of East Broadway Avenue at 11 a.m.

Sept. 7: A brush fire was reported on the north side of Interstate 90 near the Freya exit at 2:42 a.m. The fire was put out.

Sept. 9: A brush fire was reported on Park Road across from the Park Road Pool at 3:12 p.m. Neighbors were trying to put the fire out when crews arrived.

Sept. 10: A vehicle hit a barrier on I-90 near the Broadway exit at 12:57 p.m. A one-car rollover crash was reported in the area of Appleway Avenue and Bridge Road near Stateline at 11:24 p.m. The bystander reported that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Sept. 11: A power pole was reported on fire in the back yard of a home in the area of Dishman Mica Road and 24th Lane. The top of the pole fell down. Avista was notified.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 481 calls the week of Sept. 6-12, including 405 calls for emergency medical services. Other calls included 35 car crashes, a vehicle that hit a house and a report of a woman dancing around a fire in a parking lot who had left the area by the time crews arrived.

———

Correspondent Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com.